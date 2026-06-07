3 Stocks Under $20 to Buy Before a Broader Market Rally

The AI-fueled bull market continues to run. But investors are still concerned about the concentration risk. The technology stocks that led the charge in 2024 and 2025 (i.e., the Magnificent 7) are no longer trading in lock step. Investor capital still appears eager to chase momentum, but that momentum is now shifting from one hot stock, sector, or macro theme to the next.

That rotation is creating opportunities in lower-priced stocks tied to some of the market’s most active themes. Robotics, cryptocurrency infrastructure, artificial intelligence (AI) data centers, and precious metals all offer catalysts that could attract investors looking beyond the market’s largest technology names.

For investors willing to take on more volatility, stocks under $20 can offer a more speculative way to participate in that rotation. The key is finding names with identifiable catalysts, not just low share prices.

Autonomous Delivery Expansion Creates Long-Term Optionality

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ: SERV) develops and operates autonomous delivery robots designed to transform last-mile logistics for restaurants, retailers, and grocery brands operates across 44 cities in 14 states.

SERV is down around 25% year-to-date (YTD). One factor driving the stock lower is the company’s wider-than-expected net loss in the first quarter. Adding to the selling pressure is short interest, which sits at around 29%.

That underperformance stands out against the broader small-cap backdrop. The Russell 2000 is up about 17% YTD, suggesting investors are willing to move into smaller companies when a clear catalyst exists. For Serve Robotics, the key catalyst is operational: proving it can turn robot deployment, new verticals, and broader market coverage into meaningful revenue growth.

Serve’s next test is expansion beyond food delivery. The company is pushing into on-demand laundry through a pilot partnership with NoScrubs in Los Angeles, giving it another way to test whether its robots can support recurring local-commerce use cases. Dry cleaning, pharmacy, and other last-mile categories could follow if the economics translate beyond restaurant delivery.

SERV is a high-risk play with the potential for a substantial payoff—but that payoff is likely to be years away. One significant risk Serve Robotics faces is competition from companies like Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER), which is making its own forays into autonomous delivery even as it partners with Serve.

Ethereum and AI Infrastructure Offer a Dual Growth Story

Bit Digital (NASDAQ: BTBT) is one of many companies making a pivot from Bitcoin mining into the lucrative AI infrastructure field.

Despite the company’s name, Bit Digital is increasingly focused on two core areas: Ethereum (ETH) as economic infrastructure and AI infrastructure through its majority ownership stake in WhiteFiber Inc. (NASDAQ: WYFI). Bitcoin mining remains part of the business, but it is no longer the company’s strategic growth priority.

The company has over 150,000 ETH with an active “hold-and-produce" model. Bit Digital stakes its ETH purchases to generate protocol-native yield and directly participates in the Ethereum network execution.

The bull case for investors is the company’s plans to use ETH as collateral to fund WYFI's growth. This would allow it to earn a spread above staking yields and maintain equity upside in both ETH and WYFI simultaneously.

The risks come from competition from larger names like HIVE Digital (NASDAQ: HIVE) and IREN (NASDAQ: IREN), which are also executing the bitcoin mining-to-AI infrastructure pivot. Bit Digital's fortunes are also closely tied to the price of ETH, which is more volatile than many asset classes.

Precious Metals Momentum Continues to Drive Growth

Coeur Mining (NYSE: CDE) is a precious metals mining company focused on gold and silver.

The stock is up over 75% in the last 12 months, and its market cap has ballooned to around $19 billion. Shares still trade below $20, giving investors a lower nominal entry point as the company looks to benefit from continued strength in gold and silver.

Coeur is often lumped in with junior miners. However, the scope of its operations put it firmly in the mid-tier mining sector. The company now has seven operating mines after the New Gold transaction, which added New Afton and Rainy River. It also has several exploration sites in North America and Australia.

Despite the impressive 12-month increase in CDE, the consensus price target of $24.56 gives the stock an upside of nearly 50%. Coeur delivered record results in its Q1 2026 earnings report at the beginning of May. However, if gold and silver prices begin to rally again, this is likely to be the beginning of several more record quarters.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.