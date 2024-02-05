3 Stocks Under $5 Primed to Explode in Value by 2027

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

There lies an enticing realm of under-the-radar stocks in the vast expanse of the stock market, where giants often dominate the headlines. Each has the potential to redefine your investment portfolio. These stocks priced under $5 are poised to explode in value by 2027. The hidden gems are not mere bargains, but strategic investments in industries poised for groundbreaking shifts.

GoPro (GPRO)

Source: Larry George II / Shutterstock.com

The Hero 12 Black’s successful launch is fundamental to GoPro’s (NASDAQ:GPRO) performance. This flagship camera, loaded with advanced features, positioned GoPro as a value benchmark in the industry. Its contribution to revenue indicates the effectiveness of GoPro’s product development and marketing strategies.

Furthermore, the positive performance of entry-level price-point cameras is a strategic win for GoPro. These cameras generated 19% of camera revenue, suggesting a progressive segmentation strategy without eating out the high-end market. Thus, this balance is essential for sustaining growth across different consumer segments.

Also, the 12% year-over-year growth in Q3 2023 retail channel revenue is significant. This growth indicates GoPro’s renewed focus on strengthening its retail channel presence. Specific initiatives and strategies were implemented to foster this growth, such as enhanced in-store brand presence and improved account management.

Blink (BLNK)

Source: David Tonelson/Shutterstock.com

Blink’s (NASDAQ:BLNK) focus on being the only US-based, fully integrated EV infrastructure provider sets it apart from other stocks under $5. Fundamentally, the ability to design, manufacture and manage its charging equipment and network provides a unique competitive advantage. The upgraded network in 2023 resulted in lower maintenance requirements and ongoing costs. reflecting Blink’s lead towards efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

Looking forward, Blink has revised its revenue target for the year to between $128 million and $133 million. This reflects confidence in the company’s current marketplace visibility, pipeline and sales backlog. The focus is on a gross margin target of 30%+ in 2023, with expected margin accretion into 2024. Hence, this demonstrates Blink’s strategic planning and confidence in sustained financial progress.

Additionally, Blink has a considerable growth forecast for EVs and EV chargers globally. The company positions itself to capitalize on the anticipated expansion of the EV charging ecosystem. There is a need for up to 490 million chargers by 2040, representing a growth of over 30 times the current level. Fundamentally, the global transition to EVs provides a significant market opportunity.

Nordic American Tankers (NAT)

Source: shutterstock.com/Wojciech Wrzesien

Nordic American Tankers’ (NYSE:NAT) forward bookings for Q4 2023 reveal a positive outlook. It has booked approximately 73% of spot voyage days at an average Time Charter Equivalent (TCE) of $43,160 per day per ship. Notably, this robust booking trend reflects the scarcity of Nordic American tankers types of ships. Also, the scarcity factor allows Nordic American tankers to negotiate favorable rates and contributes to better performance and higher dividends.

Financially, Nordic American Tankers’ low debt levels are a vital strength, especially among stocks under $5. There is a net debt of $170.8 million, equivalent to $9 million per ship, as of September 30, 2023. As a result, Nordic American Tankers is positioned as one of the tanker companies with the lowest debt levels among publicly listed peers. Furthermore, the strategic objective to become debt-free reflects a prudent financial approach, offering Nordic American tankers increased financial flexibility.

Overall, there is substantial demand for Nordic American Tankers’ ships, as observed in the high booking percentages and historical TCE rates. As a result, this provides a solid foundation for sustained value growth through profitability.

As of this writing, Yiannis Zourmpanos held a long position in GPRO.

Yiannis Zourmpanos is the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate the due diligence process through in-depth business analysis.

