3 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Outperform

Identifying potent stocks can be a rewarding endeavor that may lead to massive returns in the universe of stocks. Amidst the bustling markets, three stocks under $10 emerge as having potential in the industrial and financial sectors. These are not just companies; they are businesses crafting the leading edge of their respective sectors.

These entities may soar beyond expectations through tech innovations, diversified business strategies and intelligent cost optimization. Let’s dive into the core of their operations, dissecting the main elements that set them for rapid expansion in valuations.

From cloud migrations and comprehensive financial ecosystems to cost-saving initiatives and margin expansions, each company uplifts its growth potential.

Alight (ALIT)

For Alight (NYSE:ALIT), technology transformation, product enhancement and cloud migration serve as vital support for its valuations. For instance, Alight has undergone an aggressive technology and product transformation. The company is transitioning clients from over 6,000 custom solutions to a common software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based platform. Further, this transition has resulted in over 200 million interactions per year being moved to the cloud.

Fundamentally, adopting this new platform led to a tripling of mobile usage through annual enrollment, better engagement rates and increased participant savings. Engagement rates have risen from 10% to over 50%, with employees engaging an average of 22 times yearly in the fourth quarter. Moreover, artificial intelligence (AI) decision support implemented on the platform has resulted in an average savings of $500 per participant.

Additionally, Alight’s investment in technology transformation and product enhancement has streamlined its operations, improved user engagement and resulted in considerable participant cost savings. The transition to a common SaaS-based platform has allowed for scalability and efficiency, as evidenced by the increased engagement rates and mobile usage.

Moreover, Alight’s platform has enabled clients like Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) to provide high-touch, tech-enabled health navigation services to employees, resulting in improved health outcomes and employee satisfaction. The company has launched a next-generation AI engine, Alight LumenAI, to drive product innovation and facilitate an interconnected client experience across all solutions. This may lead to further enhancement of its value proposition to clients.

Finally, Alight’s cloud migration, scheduled for completion by mid-year, is expected to yield financial benefits in the back half of 2024. The restructuring program, which targets creating a more edgy infrastructure, is anticipated to derive over $100 million in annual run-rate savings. These initiatives may lead to cost savings and margin expansion, further supporting the company’s growth.

Inter & Co (INTR)

Diversified business verticals, performance and scalability may continue to boost the valuation expansion potential of Inter & Co (NASDAQ:INTR). The Brazilian firm operates across seven verticals: banking, credit, insurance, investments, shopping, global and loyalty. This diversified portfolio of products and services creates a comprehensive ecosystem of financial solutions, enhancing customer stickiness and cross-selling opportunities.

Notably, each vertical demonstrates robust performance. In banking, transactional business has strong growth with accelerated growth in total payment volume (TPV), surpassing 250 billion Brazilian reals (BRL) (approximately $50.4 billion). Similarly, there was a solid 66% year-over-year client growth in investments, with increasing assets under custody (AUC) reaching BRL 92 billion.

Meanwhile, there is considerable growth in the global segment, with more than 2 million clients and over $360 million in AUC and deposits, indicating a promising driver of value creation. Furthermore, in loyalty, the company attained 5.4 million active clients in the fourth quarter, with positive engagement trends observed, showcasing the effectiveness of the loyalty program.

As a result, Inter & Co. has attained solid revenue growth, reaching BRL 2.2 billion in Q4 and BRL 8.1 billion for the full year, with net interest income (NII) growing by 31%. Record-breaking net income, demonstrating profitability with a record return on equity (ROE) of 8.5% and significant increases in EBITDA. Continuous improvement in efficiency ratios, with a record low efficiency ratio of 51.4%, showcases its operational efficiency and cost management. Hence, strong asset quality metrics, with improvements in ratios and delinquency rates, indicate effective risk management practices.

Finally, Inter & Co’s digital banking model has entered a compounding phase characterized by scalability and strong financial performance. The company benefits from a competitive advantage, including a diverse revenue base, substantial fee income, favorable net interest margins (NIM), and an optimal funding mix.

Mistras (MG)

Mistras‘ (NYSE:MG) cost optimization, margin expansion and growth moves are the core fundamentals behind its outperformance. For instance, the company has been actively implementing Project Phoenix to eliminate waste, reduce redundancy and enhance efficiency. This initiative may considerably impact overhead costs, with a target of reducing selling, general and administrative expenses to nearly 21% of total revenues by 2024’s end.

Moreover, the gross profit margin expanded, and selling, general and administrative expenses decreased, suggesting the initial impact of Project Phoenix. Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2023 was up 12.5%, meeting expectations. Mistras expects Project Phoenix to yield approximately $30 million in savings and other benefits in fiscal 2024. These cost-saving measures may lead to margin expansion and derive bottom-line improvement.

Additionally, Mistras has experienced solid growth in its Data Analytical Solutions segment, with revenue boosted by nearly 16% for 2023. The company targets investments in data analytics solutions, in-line pipeline inspection offerings, and the aerospace and defense sectors in 2024.

Fundamentally, Project Phoenix includes a smart structural price strategy to address inflationary costs. This pricing initiative, lower-cost footprint, and efficiency improvements may yield better economic returns.

Finally, while free cash flow decreased in the first three quarters of 2023, primarily due to greater capital expenditures and higher accounts receivable balances, Mistras remains focused on optimizing cash flow and improving performance. Gross debt increased slightly but the company targets a leverage ratio of 3-to-1 or lower by early fiscal 2024, suggesting a focus on prudent financial moves.

On the date of publication, Yiannis Zourmpanos did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Yiannis Zourmpanos is the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate the due diligence process through in-depth business analysis.

