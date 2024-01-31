3 Stocks Turning Ordinary Investors into Millionaires

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

In stock investments, a trio of companies is quietly reshaping the fortunes of ordinary investors. This is turning portfolios into sources of wealth. These millionaire-maker stocks are focusing on wealth creation, unveiling key strategies that captivate investors and propel them toward millionaire status. Let’s learn about the operational edge and vision that position these stocks as transformative catalysts for investments.

Celestica (CLS)

Source: shutterstock.com/Sutthiphong Chandaeng

Q4 2023 marked the 20th consecutive quarter that Celestica (NYSE:CLS) posted a positive non-IFRS adjusted free cash flow. This represents a disciplined approach to cash management. This consistency in generating positive free cash flow reflects progressive practices for strategic investments and capital allocation.

Within the connectivity & cloud solutions segment, it achieved a segment margin of 6.7% in Q4. The increase is attributed to higher volumes with hyperscale customers and improved production efficiency. Also, this indicates a focus on the effectiveness of Celestica’s operational strategies.

Meanwhile, the advanced technology solutions (ATS) segment margin experienced a slight decrease year-over-year. However, the context behind the drop is vital to comprehend. The ATS segment margin declined primarily due to softness in the capital equipment business. This is partially offset by benefits from volume leverage and ramping up programs in the industrial business.

Finally, the preliminary 2024 outlook maintains expectations of non-IFRS-adjusted EPS year-over-year growth of 10% or more. Overall, this signals for long-term value growth and makes CLS one of the future millionaire-maker stocks.

Enel Chile (ENIC)

Source: Pand P Studio / Shutterstock.com

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) has led to renewable energy capacity growth. It is a fundamental that positions the company for a sustained boost in market valuation. The firm strategically added 400 megawatts of new renewable energy capacity during 2023. These efforts suggest a focus on decarbonization and portfolio optimization.

Additionally, there was an announcement of a $156 million transaction involving the sale of four nonstrategic solar-powered plants totaling 416 megawatts. This move is in line with Enel Chile’s portfolio optimization strategy. Furthermore, Enel Chile’s efforts have resulted in the connection of almost 0.4 gigawatts of additional net capacity.

Fundamentally, receiving operational commercial certificates for 1.2 gigawatts in 2023 illustrates Enel Chile’s focus on utilizing the full potential of its renewable assets. Also, the focus on optimizing the portfolio and reinforcing the value of assets can be observed in the successful completion of the sale of the subsidiary Arcadia. This transaction was announced in July and executed per the 2023–2025 strategy plan. Thus, it may contribute significantly to net income, strengthening Enel Chile’s value potential.

Cogent (CCOI)

Source: Funtap / Shutterstock.com

Cogent’s (NASDAQ:CCOI) network growth and synergies are vital to their rapid growth potential. The sequential increase of 6% and a remarkable year-over-year increase of 26% in network traffic in Q3 2023 suggest the increasing demand for Cogent’s services. This growth acceleration, surpassing the previous quarter’s rates, underlines the company’s adaptability and responsiveness to market dynamics.

Additionally, acquiring the Sprint business significantly expanded Cogent’s network footprint. Adding network capabilities utilizing the Sprint network further enhances Cogent’s services. The $3 million in wavelength revenue for the quarter and 449 wavelength customer connections reflect the progressive integration of these new services. Also, the plans to offer wavelengths in over 800 carrier-neutral data center locations within approximately 14 months suggest a progressive expansion strategy.

Overall, integrating wavelength services with the broader portfolio of Cogent’s offerings is critical for ensuring seamless service delivery to customers. Hence, proper execution of this strategy may continue to boost revenue growth. For the patient investor this could make CCOI one of the best millionaire-maker stocks currently available.

