3 Stocks to Weather a Recession (with 46%+ Dividend Growth)

By Brett Owens

I know itaEURtms hard not to worry about your portfolio, and income stream, these days, but we will make our way through this crisis. When we do, your holdings will bounce backaEUR"and likely faster than the market if you hold strong dividend stocks.

And, when the time is right, I expect weaEURtmll get a chance to snap up some huge dividends for dimes on the dollar. IaEURtmll keep you posted on when weaEURtmll moveaEUR"and what to buyaEUR"in my Contrarian Income Report service.

(These are the types of dividend bargains that are only available once a decade. IaEURtmm talking about the post-crash worlds of 1987, 2002, 2009 and, coming soon, late 2020.)

But if you insist on deploying some cash now, IaEURtmve got you covered there, too. In a second, IaEURtmll give you two strengths you must demand in anything you buy in the coming weeks, along with three stocks with recession resilience in spades.

But before we get to that, letaEURtms talk about when we can expect this market to finally bottom out.

When Will Stocks Bottom? HereaEURtms What History Says

As I wrote on April 1, itaEURtms possible the S&P 500 already bottomed on March 23, when we hit the low of this crisis. But thataEURtms unlikely, because forming a bottom takes time, with stocks first setting a new low, then testing (and retesting) itaEUR"and sometimes breaking through that low to set an even lower one.

You can see that in the 2008 crash, with its W-shaped bottom and recovery:

2008/09aEURtms Rocky Bottom



I sometimes hear from folks kicking themselves for not buying in October 2008, but letaEURtms not forget that the drop from the October 1, 2008, low to the ultimate bottom on March 9, 2009, was a grinding 41%. Many folks threw in the towel on that last leg down.

Of course, no one knows if that will happen this time, but I am anticipating at least a retest of our March lows. So if youaEURtmre intent on buying now, be careful. LetaEURtms cover the two things a stock needs to hold its own if we do take out the March low.

April Buy aEURoeMust-HaveaEUR No. 1: A Low Beta

A stockaEURtms beta is a handy volatility indicator. You can find it on any screener, including Yahoo Finance and Google Finance.

HereaEURtms how it works: the aEURoebetaaEUR of the S&P 500 is always 1. So a stock with a beta below 1 is less volatile than the market. Betas above 1 are more volatile. (Since different screeners measure beta over different timeframes, you might see varying numbers from one to another.)

Consider the first stock I want to talk to you about today: Crown Castle International (CCI), a cell-tower owner I cited as one of three aEURoerecession-fighteraEUR tech dividends in my March 31 article. As I write this, CCIaEURtms beta, measured over the past five years, is 0.28, meaning CCI has been 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

You can see its steadiness in this pullback: year to date, CCIaEURtms stock price has slipped only about 2.9%, compared to a 22% plunge for the S&P 500:

CCIaEURtms Low Beta Shines Through



Crown CastleaEURtms low volatility makes sense: the real estate investment trust (REIT) forms a big part of AmericaaEURtms communication backbone, with its 40,000 cell towers and 80,000 route miles of fiber-optic cable.

REITs have been hammered in this downturn, and the pain got worse on April 1, when millions of people told their landlords they canaEURtmt pay the rent. CCI doesnaEURtmt have that problem, with cell service critical in this period of isolation, and among the last things cash-strapped consumers will cut.

That means the companyaEURtms clients, including Big 4 US telcos Verizon (VZ), AT&T (T), Sprint (S) and T-Mobile US (TMUS), are unlikely to leave CCI holding the bag. Combined, these four supply 74% of CCIaEURtms site-rental revenue, a high concentration that actually provides a measure of safety these days. The company also gets revenue certainty from its long-term leases: as of November 2019 CCI had a weighted average remaining lease term of five years.

But weaEURtmre getting off trackaEUR"letaEURtms move on to my second aEURoemust haveaEUR that any stock on your shopping list needs to have today.

April Buy aEURoeMust HaveaEUR No. 2: A SafeaEUR"and GrowingaEUR"Dividend

IaEURtmve written before about how a rising dividend can pace a companyaEURtms share price higher. This crisis has aEURoebrokenaEUR many of these charts (for now!). But thataEURtms not the case with Crown CastleaEUR"itaEURtms a great example of how a companyaEURtms aEURoedividend magnetaEUR can pull its share price higher.

You can clearly see the stock price increase with each payout hike:

CCIaEURtms Dividend Powers Its Stock Through the Crash



Of course, a history of dividend growth isnaEURtmt enough, because as weaEURtmve seen recently, several companies that have made steady payouts for years have hit the brakes on them, and there are more to come, with Goldman Sachs (GS) recently saying it expects dividend payouts to fall 25% this year.

For extra insurance, then, we need to look at other factors, including a stockaEURtms payout ratio. For a REIT, that means dividing the annualized dividend into the last 12 months of adjusted funds from operations (FFO)aEUR"a better measure of REIT performance than earnings per share. In the case of CCI, we get a payout ratio of 84%, which is plenty safe for a REIT with long-term, predictable revenue streams.

2 More Steady Dividend Growers for Volatile Times

Have you noticed that spices are in short supply at your local grocery store? With restaurants out of the picture, everyone is cooking at homeaEUR"and flavorings and condiments are in high demand.

ThataEURtms great news for McCormick & Co. (MKC), which cranks out spices under the Club House brands, as well as honey (Billy Bee), mustard (FrenchaEURtms), hot sauce (FrankaEURtms) and plenty of other names youaEURtmll find in any kitchen cupboard in America.

McCormick boasts an ultra-low five-year beta of 0.25, and has outperformed the S&P 500 in the crash, falling less then half of the market, showing its stability and setting up a nice potential entry point to buy shares.

McCormickaEURtms Hearty Stock Performance



As with CCI, McCormickaEURtms rising dividend has also supported its stock price, and we can expect that to continue, thanks to its ultra-low payout ratio, with 44% of earnings and a similar amount of free cash flow going out the door as dividends.

A Pinch of Dividend Growth Spices Up MKC



The extra kick? (Sorry, I couldnaEURtmt resist.) McCormick boasts a strong balance sheet, with $4.4 billion of long-term debt, a very reasonable portion of its $19-billion market cap.

Finally, Dollar General (DG) isnaEURtmt the place to go shopping for yieldaEUR"the stock pays just 0.9% today. But the dollar-store chain, with more than 16,000 locations in 45 states, peddles big dividend growth, having hiked its payout 63% since starting its five years ago; the yield on a buy back then would have more than doubled, to around 1.9% today.

The correlation between dividend growth and share-price growth is evident here, too.

Another Payout-Powered Stock



Dollar stores are the classic recession play, so youaEURtmre not going to get a screaming deal hereaEUR"DG is only off about 2.9% from the February 19 peak. But you will get a steady share price, with extremely low volatility: the stockaEURtms beta is a lowly 0.25.

The dividend is also backstopped by one of the lowest payout ratios IaEURtmve seenaEUR"just 22.5% of free cash flow. In other words, DG could double its dividend tomorrow and still be well below my 50% dividend-safety line.

Two other bullish signals: DG already declared a big dividend increase (a 12.5% hike, to be exact) on March 12, even as the coronavirus emerged as a legitimate threat. And the company is one of the few on a hiring spree; itaEURtms looking to add up to 50,000 workers to meet an expected surge in demand for the basics as people hunker down. That makes it a timely stock to consider now.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.