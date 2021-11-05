3 Stocks to Watch This Earnings Season

We're a few weeks into third quarter earnings season, but many companies still haven't released their latest results. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Oct. 18, Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel and Industry Focus host Jason Moser discuss some of the stocks on the top of their watch list as earnings season continues.

Jason Moser: What's a stock that you are watching this coming earnings season?

Matt Frankel: Can I say all of them?

Moser: Sure if you want. You got to give you a thesis for each.

Frankel: Well, I mentioned that I'm watching SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) very closely this quarter and I'm going to be watching a lot of these real estate stocks. I don't know if you saw the news today that Zillow (NASDAQ: Z)(NASDAQ: ZG) is stopping their iBuying business for the rest of the year.

Moser: I did see that.

Frankel: I want to see if companies like Opendoor (NASDAQ: OPEN) with ticker symbol O-P-E-N are having similar issues. They're stopping it because it's going so well. They're too big of a backlog. I want to see if their rivals have a similar thing going. I'll be watching all the iBuying businesses, Zillow, Opendoor, Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN), etc.

Moser: Sounds good.

Frankel: I guess that counts as financials, real estate used to be in the financial sector.

Moser: We talk about real estate all the time on this show. It absolutely counts. We deem it as worthy on this show for sure. Good. Matt, I'm going to be jumping on a plane on Thursday and I'm flying down to Georgia, flying to Atlanta, drive down to Moultrie, go see my folks for a few days, playing my dad's membered guest down there and so in honor of going down to Moultrie, Georgia, this weekend, keeping an eye on Ameris Bank (NASDAQ: ABCB) or I'm sure in Sherman, talk to a couple of the guys down there.

But the stock has had a good year up 36%, year-to-date, up 100% over the last 12 months actually. I am interested to hear their take on commercial real estate, particularly given the Fidelity deal that closed back in the middle of 2019. We were talking about Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) growing that book value and Ameris continues to grow tangible book value as well noted the last quarter was growing at an annualized rate of 20% for the year. Our earnings for Ameris are out on Oct. 28 and I will be very interested to see what they have to say.

Jason Moser owns shares of Ameris Bancorp. Matthew Frankel, CFP® owns shares of Goldman Sachs, SoFi Technologies, Inc., and Zillow Group (C shares). The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Opendoor Technologies Inc., Redfin, SoFi Technologies, Inc., Zillow Group (A shares), and Zillow Group (C shares). The Motley Fool recommends Ameris Bancorp and recommends the following options: short November 2021 $65 puts on Redfin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.