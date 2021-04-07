3 Stocks to Watch Right Now

In today's video, I look at three stocks hitting different markets and explain why you should add them to your watch list.

salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) : Salesforce is a hidden growth/value stock. Its revenue for the most recent quarter (fourth quarter 2021) grew 20% year over year, and it projected 21% year-over-year growth for its fiscal year 2022. In the current market, most companies tend to have higher than average valuations. Salesforce, on the other hand, is currently cheaper than its average EV/EBITDA ratio. NIU Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) : NIU is an international electric scooter company that just reported its first-quarter numbers, and they were great! In one quarter, NIU sold 149,649 e-scooters, representing a 272.6% year-over-year growth. NIU is a strong growth company with positive earnings and a healthy balance sheet. Atlas Crest Investment (NYSE: ACIC) : This is the speculative play, a SPAC that intends to merge with Archer. Archer is attempting to create the world's first electric airline ride-sharing platform.

Click the video below for my full thoughts.

