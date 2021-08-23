3 Stocks to Watch Out For From the Prospering Waste Management Industry

With proper disposal of medical waste being a major concern for several countries across the globe amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Zacks Waste Removal Services industry stands to benefit from the current scenario. Government initiatives for sustainable waste management, increasing environmental awareness, rising population, rapid industrialization and urbanization, and growing adoption of advanced waste collection solutions are the other positives for the space.



Waste Management, Inc. WM, Republic Services, Inc. RSG and Clean Harbors, Inc. CLH are some stocks that are likely to gain from the abovementioned factors.

