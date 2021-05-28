3 Stocks to Watch on Rising Demand for Scientific Instruments

The coronavirus pandemic has created unique opportunities for the Zacks Instruments - Scientific industry participants — Mettler-Toledo International (MTD), PerkinElmer (PKI) and Bruker Corporation (BRKR).



These companies are gaining from solid demand for coronavirus testing tools as well as rising instrument orders across the globe. Moreover, increasing spending on health care driven by an aging demography and continued innovation in the pharma and life sciences end-markets are key catalysts despite coronavirus-induced macroeconomic uncertainties.



Further, the reopening of university research laboratories as well as applied and industrial labs globally is a driving factor for the near term.

