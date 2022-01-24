3 Stocks to Watch on New Analyst Coverage

New analyst coverage unearths extensive data on stocks for investors. Analysts are privy to vital information that is crucial for making investment decisions. Hence, they are much relied on, as the lack of information creates chances of misinterpretation (over- or under-valued).



The Bancorp, Inc. TBBK, PAE Incorporated PAE, and Qurate Retail, Inc. QRTEA are some stocks that have seen new analyst coverage lately and are therefore expected to attract investors' attention.



Analysts don’t add a stock to their coverage randomly. New coverage on a stock is usually the result of huge investor focus on it or its promising prospects.



Interestingly, stocks typically see an incremental upward price movement with new analyst coverage compared to what they witness with the continuation of existing analyst coverage. Of course, the price movement depends on recommendations from new analysts. Positive recommendations — Buy and Strong Buy — lead to a significant positive incremental price reaction than Strong Sell, Sell or Hold recommendations.



If an analyst gives a new recommendation on a company that has limited or no analyst coverage, investors start paying more attention to it. Also, any new information attracts portfolio managers to build a position in the stock.



One should preferably look for the average change in broker recommendation rather than a single recommendation change. Then again, an upgrade, initiation or even increased coverage is equally important.



Keeping this in mind, it’s a good strategy to focus on the number of analyst recommendations that have increased over the past few weeks.



Below, we have selected three stocks that have seen increased analyst coverage over the past few weeks.

Screening Criteria

Number of Broker Ratings now greater than the Number of Broker Ratings four weeks ago (this will shortlist stocks that have recent new coverage).



Average Broker Rating less than Average Broker Rating four weeks ago ('less than' means 'better than' four weeks ago).



Increased analyst coverage and improving average rating are the primary criteria of this strategy but one should also consider other relevant parameters to make it foolproof.

Here are the other screening parameters:

Price greater than or equal to $5 (as a stock below $5 will not likely create significant interest for most investors).



Average Daily Volume greater than or equal to 100,000 shares (if volume isn’t enough, it will not attract individual investors).

Here are three of the six stocks that passed the screen:

Bancorp: Based in Wilmington, DE, Bancorp operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank.



TBBK currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The stock has gained 29.1% over the past six months compared with the industry’s 20.1% growth. Earnings estimates have increased 0.9% for 2022 over the past 60 days, depicting analysts’ optimism for the company’s prospects. Also, earnings for 2022 are expected to increase 16.7%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



PAE: Based in Falls Church, VA, this company provides agile and steadfast solutions to the U.S. government and its allies.



PAE currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. The stock has gained 8.2% over the past six months versus the industry’s 39.4% decline. The company has a trailing 12-month solid ROE of 43.6% versus the industry’s negative 13.6%.



Qurate Retail: This Englewood, CO-based company engages in digital commerce businesses in North America, Europe and Asia.



QRTEA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. The stock has declined 41.1% over the past six months versus the industry’s 26.9% drop. That said, earnings for 2022 are expected to increase 11%.



