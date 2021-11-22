Markets

3 Stocks to Watch From the Prospering Entertainment Industry

The Zacks Film and Television Production and Distribution industry is benefiting from a spike in demand for digital entertainment fueled by capacity and operational limitations in movie theaters, theme parks and cruise lines and continued restrictions on travel. Increased consumption of media, music and news over the web due to the pandemic-induced lockdowns and shelter-at-home guidelines has been a key catalyst for industry participants like ViacomCBS VIAC, News Corporation NWSA and Lionsgate (LGF.A). Steady recovery in the advertising spending environment and resumption of production pipelines bode well for film and television production companies.


