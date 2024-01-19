3 Stocks to Watch From the Promising Air Conditioner & Heating Industry

The Zacks Building Products - Air Conditioner & Heating industry players are uniquely positioned to capitalize on the mega-trends and opportunities associated with the energy transition and the pro-environmental drive. Companies continue to experience growing demand for renewable generation and solutions in 2024 and beyond, creating significant growth opportunities. Although inflationary pressures have been creating hurdles for the industry players, companies like FIX and AAON have been gaining from maintenance, monitoring and repairing services, along with prudent cost-management practices. Also, improvements in the residential market and the replacement of older systems to reduce electricity consumption and carbon footprint, as well as planned investments in technologies to capture more growth, are acting as a major tailwind for industry participants.

Industry Description

The Zacks Building Products - Air Conditioner & Heating industry comprises designers, manufacturers, and marketers of a broad range of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. The products include rooftop units, chillers, air-handling units, condensing units and coils. The industry players also supply thermostats, insulation materials, refrigerants, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, concrete pads, tape and adhesives. Air conditioning and heating equipment are sold in residential replacement, commercial and industrial HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning), as well as residential new construction markets.

3 Trends Shaping the Future of the Air Conditioner & Heating Industry

U.S. Administration’s Pro-Environmental Moves: Reducing greenhouse gas emissions for a cleaner environmental footprint has been a major focus of the U.S. administration. Many industry participants remain engaged in supporting industries and facilities by selling and maintaining clean and efficient energy systems to reach their environmental goals for carbon reduction while providing resiliency to grid outages. The companies are gaining from the fast-growing controlled-environment agriculture industry, courtesy of their consistent supply of clean cooling solutions. Overall, the companies are well-positioned to gain from the renewable energy drive of the pro-environmental U.S. administration. Meanwhile, the companies have been benefiting from an improvement in the residential and non-residential market, along with a rise in repair and remodeling activities.



Technology Augmentation & Inorganic Moves: Persistent investments in technologies designed to revolutionize customer experience seem vital for the industry. Digitization of the companies’ marketplace via e-commerce and iOS/Android-enabled apps, supported by a comprehensive database of product information, continues to see strong momentum. Importantly, new investments in the expansion of distribution, research and development projects, and marketing programs are contributing significantly to the companies’ top lines. The players are also actively pursuing accretive acquisitions to broaden their product portfolios and expand their geographic footprints, as well as market share. Meanwhile, services associated with maintaining, monitoring and repairing the existing equipment are providing industry participants with stable revenue sources. The industry generates a major share of revenues from these services, which consumers generally cannot suspend, even when the construction market fluctuates.



Rising Costs, Regulations: Although supply-chain issues have somewhat eased in recent times, the same, along with rising raw material costs, have been causes of concern, hurting the profit margins of industry participants. Operating expenses of companies are rising due to the sharp rises in variable operating expenses, including company-wide, performance-based compensation, and excessive logistics and freight costs. Meanwhile, the industry is susceptible to stringent governmental regulations on energy efficiency and gas emissions. HVAC systems use refrigerants for cooling, which is harmful to humans and the environment. Also, stiff competition and the impacts of seasonality on the industry’s revenues are significant risks.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Bright Prospects

The Zacks Building Products - Air Conditioner & Heating industry is a six-stock group within the broader Zacks Construction sector. The industry currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #36, which places it in the top 15% of more than 250 Zacks industries.



The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, which is basically the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates bright near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.



Before we present a few stocks that you may want to consider for your portfolio, let’s take a look at the industry’s recent stock-market performance and valuation picture.

Industry Outperforms S&P 500, Sector

The Zacks Air Conditioner & Heating industry has outperformed the broader Zacks Construction sector and Zacks S&P 500 composite over the past year.



Over this period, the industry has gained 58.4% compared with the broader sector’s 37.1% rise. Meanwhile, the Zacks S&P 500 composite has gained 21.4% during the period.

Industry's Current Valuation

On the basis of the forward 12-month price to earnings, which is a commonly used multiple for valuing Air Conditioner and Heating stocks, the industry is currently trading at 29.5X versus the S&P 500’s 19.8X and the sector’s 16.4.



Over the past five years, the industry has traded as high as 40.2X, as low as 17.3X and at a median of 26.3X, as the chart below shows.

3 Air Conditioner and Heating Stocks to Watch

Below, we have discussed three stocks from the Zacks Air Conditioner & Heating universe with solid growth potential. The chosen companies currently carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Watsco: Based in Miami, FL, Watsco is the largest distributor of Heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, as well as related parts and supplies (HVAC/R) in North America. The company has been gaining strength from its continuous investment in industry-leading technologies, accretive acquisitions and a consistent focus on rewarding customers. The solid performance of HVAC equipment and commercial refrigeration product segments added to the company’s uptrend.



WSO stock — currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 — has gained 45% over the past year. Also, 2024 earnings estimates have increased to $15.24 from $15.15 per share, over the past 60 days. Earnings for 2024 are expected to grow 7.8%. It carries an impressive VGM Score of B, making it a potentially interesting investment opportunity. WSO surpassed earnings estimates in all the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 5.7%.

Comfort Systems: Based in Houston, TX, the company is a national provider of comprehensive heating, ventilation and air conditioning installation, along with maintenance, repair and replacement services. The company’s mechanical operations and electrical segment have been performing well, benefiting from continued growth and solid performance in its modular business. A solid backlog level and substantial ongoing investments in training, productivity and technology are expected to drive growth. The acquisitions have expanded its scale, increased recurring service revenues, and enhanced expertise in complex markets, including industrial, technology and life sciences.



FIX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3, which has gained 74.7% over the past year. The company is expected to witness 13.5% earnings growth in 2024. FIX surpassed earnings estimates in all the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 23.9%. It carries an impressive VGM Score of A.

AAON: Based in Tulsa, OK, AAON engineers, manufactures and markets air conditioning, as well as heating equipment. The company maintains a balance between new construction and replacement applications and is making the most of robust replacement demand, broadly across the non-residential building market. Moderating cost inflation and solid pricing have been aiding the company to deliver solid results.



AAON stock — currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 — has gained 44% over the past year. The company’s earnings for 2024 are expected to grow 9.6%. AAON surpassed earnings estimates in all the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 24.9%.

