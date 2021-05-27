3 Stocks to Watch as Streaming Services Grow in Popularity

Video streaming services witnessed unprecedented growth in the number of subscribers over the past year, thanks to the pandemic that kept people at home who had not much to do in their spare time but to binge on films and web series. Video streaming services have been giving cable and traditional television stiff competition for some time now.

The pandemic further intensified the rivalry as it also coincided with the lunch of a number of new video streaming services. According to Fortune Business Insights, the video streaming market is projected to surpass $800 billion by 2027.

Streaming Services Gain Popularity

As most people were left with no option for entertainment following the COVID-19 outbreak and the lockdowns thereafter, they took to watching videos online. This saw subscribers increasing by leaps and bounds. According to a report in Variety, the combined user numbers of leading video streaming services grew more than 50% year over year in 2020.

Interestingly, a couple of video streaming services were launched just months before the pandemic broke out and following that a few more services were launched. Interestingly, almost all the service providers gained during this period in the number of subscribers, which eventually helped to boost their revenues.

According to Deloitte's 15th annual Digital Media Trends, today 82% of consumers subscribe to at least one or more paid video streaming services. The churn rate for video streaming services between October 2020 and February 2021 is hovering around approximately 37%.

Streaming Services Poised to Grow

Pay TV has been suffering at the hand of streaming services for quite some time. In fact, according to a Bloomberg report, The Walt Disney Company, Inc. DIS plans to shut down 100 of its international TV channels by the end of 2021 as it plans to focus more on its streaming services like Disney+.

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global video streaming market share will witness a CAGR of 12% and hit $842.93 billion by 2027. The video streaming market stood at $342.44 billion in 2019.

Moreover, many media companies that have been waiting for theater releases are premiering on OTT platforms, which have further been helping the streaming industry.

Stocks in Focus

Streaming services have been on a high ever since the coronavirus outbreak. With not too many entertainment options left open till now, they are likely to benefit in the coming months too. This thus makes an opportune time to invest in video streaming stocks.

Apple, Inc. AAPL launched its streaming services last year and has gained immense popularity since then. The company reportedly has more than 30 million TV subscribers.

The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 55.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 13.8% over the past 60 days. Apple has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Netflix, Inc. NFLX is considered a pioneer in the streaming space. It has been spending aggressively on building its original show portfolio. The company added more than 3.98 million paid subscribers in the first quarter of 2021 for a total of 207.64 million globally.

The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 71.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 6.4% over the past 60 days. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN ,besides being an e-commerce giant, offers several other services. Amazon Prime, a membership program, provides access to streaming of movies and TV episodes among other services, and is one of the market leaders in the streaming space.

The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 34.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 13.3% over the past 60 days. Amazon carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency have sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

See 3 crypto-related stocks now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.