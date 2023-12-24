3 Stocks to Profit as ‘Remote Work’ Is Here to Stay

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Work-from-home stocks are highly promising, given the rise in popularity of remote work as a phenomenon. Office vacancy rates are at 16.1%, which is a five-year high. Moreover, vacancy rates have formed an exponential trend due to the work-from-home concept gaining popularity across corporates.

Many corporations called their employees back to office after the COVID-19 lockdowns ended. However, an inflection point has been reached whereby a large number of employees have settled on permanent work-from-home contracts. In addition, companies have leveraged concepts such as offshoring and outsourcing to foreign entities, providing work-from-home intermediaries additional latitude to profit.

Although the work-from-home trend has yet to consolidate, its early-stage velocity is there for all to see. Therefore, buying work-from-home stocks may be a good idea before it is too late.

Here are three work-from-home stocks to consider.

Zoom Video Communications (ZM)

Source: Michael Vi / Shutterstock.com

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) owns approximately 57.24% of the worldwide video conferencing market share. Despite the recent influx of market entrants, Zoom’s market share is substantial. Moreover, Zoom’s cash from operations of $1.46 billion suggests it possesses the capacity to enhance its stronghold, allowing for enhanced revenue capacity.

I see solid fundamentals and alluring valuation metrics in ZM stock. Let’s start by discussing its fundamental prowess.

Zoom’s third-quarter revenue increased by 3.2% year-over-year to reach approximately $1.137 billion. Furthermore, Zoom’s third-quarter operating cash flow increased by 67.01% to settle at $493.2 million. Zoom’s latest results echo the company’s robustness, especially considering its recent economic headwinds. I expect its consumer reach to extend for the remainder of the decade, allowing for enhanced revenue.

Lastly, ZM stock looks good from a capital markets perspective. For instance, ZM stock’s price-to-sales ratio of 4.76 times is below its five-year average, implying that relative value is in store!

DocuSign (DOCU)

Source: David Tran Photo / Shutterstock.com

I’ve used DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) on many occasions in recent years, which has certainly made my life more convenient. Although an anecdotal opinion, DocuSign’s five-year compound annual growth rate of 33.04% shows that I’m not the only person leveraging DocuSign’s tools.

DocuSign’s product quality isn’t the only reason I added DOCU stock to this list. In fact, a noteworthy catalyst has emerged. Reports suggest Docusign is considering going private via a leveraged buyout. Such buyouts usually involve substantial premiums-to-market value, which could send DOCU stock surging.

Furthermore, DocuSign’s organic growth is comprehensive. The company’s third-quarter earnings report communicated a 9.3% year-over-year increase in subscription revenue and a concurrent 4.9% increase in billings. These numbers will probably pick up in the new year if corporate liabilities diminish through an interest rate pivot, lending DocuSign the opportunity to realize additional growth.

DOCU stock’s price-to-sales ratio of 4.54 times is well-placed for a growth stock. Moreover, DOCU stock’s put-call ratio of 0.67 times suggests it is on a momentum trend that will likely continue, given the company’s robust fundamental performance.

Teladoc (TDOC)

Source: Piotr Swat / Shutterstock.com

Emergence Research recently stated that the telemedicine market could reach $450 billion by 2032, amounting to a compound annual growth rate of 18%. Although other sources must be considered, on average research findings show that telemedicine is a hot space to be in.

Teledoc (NYSE:TDOC) holds down 10.5% of the telemedicine industry’s market share, making it a prime candidate for long-term growth. Sure, Teledoc’s fundamental and stock performance waned in the past 18 months. However, a cooldown was due after Teledoc’s outlying performance during the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, I believe Teledoc has reached a baseline whereby it will regroup and repeat its 47.28% five-year ex-post compound annual growth rate.

Even though Teladoc missed its third-quarter revenue target by $2.82 million, bottom-up indicators suggest its growth is best-in-class. For example, Teledoc’s Health Integrated Care segment revenue increased by 9% year-over-year, and access fees grew by 8%. More importantly, Teladoc’s cost pressures have stabilized, as illustrated by its 73% increase in third-quarter earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), which reached $88.8 million.

TDOC stock’s near 20% year-over-year drawdown has dragged its price-to-sales ratio into undervalued territory. TDOC’s price-to-sales ratio of 1.35 times is meager for a growth stock, and I won’t be surprised to see a rebound in 2024.

On the date of publication, Steve Booyens did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

More From InvestorPlace

The post 3 Stocks to Profit as ‘Remote Work’ Is Here to Stay appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.