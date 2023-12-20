3 Stocks to Play the Rise of Digital Nomads

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Many people saw the post-pandemic world as a period in which we’d see life gradually returning to normal, with digital nomads slowly returning to their offices. While that’s been true to some extent— many companies are recalling their workers back to the office— the trend toward working from home is here to stay. Remote working means a company’s pool of workers is larger. Families no longer have to choose between two partners’ jobs in opposite locations. One can just work remotely.

The fact is, the pandemic actually accelerated the trend of remote working. True, we probably won’t go back to a 100% work-from-home society. But it’s now more possible than ever to work on the go and that’s paving a long growth runway for digital nomad stocks.

Roughly 40% of full-time employees work from home on a part or full-time basis. 98% of the workforce say they’d like to work from home at least part of their working week. As technology improves, this is becoming a realistic demand, and it’s one that doesn’t just benefit workers. Companies that allow for hybrid working save on everything from rent for their office space to their electric bills. Given it’s in everyone’s best interest, it’s hard to imagine this trend reversing course.

So what are the best digital nomad stocks to capitalize on this trend? There are a few corners of the market worth looking at. These are some top stocks to consider.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is one of the first names that comes to mind when it comes to digital nomad stocks because the company offers a sturdy bridge between in-office and remote working. The group’s suite of software is a staple in most office situations, and its Teams Messenger has become pretty much synonymous with meeting invites. There’s more to Microsoft than just the remote working trend as well. You only need to look at the most recent results for confirmation.

Microsoft is an enviable mashup of great businesses, with its cloud offering pulling a lot of weight these days. The group has also become a leader in artificial intelligence, a part of the business that should drive growth well into the future. Add to that a solid balance sheet, even after making some strategic acquisitions that dented reserves. All told Microsoft offers both growth and stability making it a strong play among digital nomad stocks.

Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL)

Above all Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) is an advertising business, but there are also elements of the business that depend on growth among digital nomads. Google and its suite of services is essential to remote work— from email to storage to search. Google is a core component of the internet, and the more time people spend on their computers, the more ads Google can serve. The group’s also working to improve its AI offerings, which have the potential to supercharge not only Google’s customer-facing platforms but also the way the group targets its ads.

It’s important to note that Alphabet is facing quite a lot of competition for its bread-and-butter advertising these days. And regulatory scrutiny is heating up quickly as competition concerns arise. But with a cash pile of over $100 billion hanging out on the balance sheet, there’s plenty of room to maneuver. This is a huge asset for investors looking long-term, as it should afford Alphabet to grow and change amid challenging conditions in the years ahead.

PayPal (PYPL)

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) is a play on the growing number of digital nomads among small businesses and self-employed workers. The transition to offering more goods and services online means a digital payment processor is essential, and PayPal fills that gap quite nicely. What’s more, the group’s latest offering, an unbranded payment processing service that allows businesses to put their own name on PayPal’s platform, is in high demand. Growth in this part of the business has been strong, though it has lower margins than its other services.

Improving margins in the unbranded platform is PayPal’s top priority right now, and the investment case for buying shares hinges on your belief that management can do it. With a fresh pair of eyes in new CEO Alex Chriss, chances look good. Once this part of the business is brought up to speed the group’s value proposition will be particularly enticing.

