3 Stocks to Make the Most of Healthy Demand for Organic Food

The popularity of organic food has been rising over the years with people gradually shifting to this alternative from conventional food products as they deem them to be healthier. Notably, organic food is grown with lesser amounts of synthetic or chemical fertilizers and pesticides while organic animal products don’t contain growth hormones and antibiotics. Moreover, rising concerns about the environment are also prompting consumers to shift to organic food. Markedly, a BBC Good Food article stated that organic farming encourages “wildlife, biodiversity and the work of natural predators to maintain ecological balance.”

Moreover, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic last year helped in bolstering demand for organic food. People wanted to eat healthy and boost their immunity against the virus and hence, resorted to organic food. In fact, in the United States, organic food saw record sales in 2020. Notably, per the Organic Trade Association, organic food sales in the United States rose by a record 12.8% to reach $56.4 billion, as mentioned in a Food Business News article. Moreover, the article stated that almost 6% of the food sold in the United States in 2020, was certified organic. Notably, Laura Batcha, chief executive officer and executive director of the Organic Trade Association, stated that people have been eating at home and cooking meals often three times a day, and they are increasingly seeking out the organic label, cited the article.

Organic Food Market Set to Grow Further

Even as we move beyond the pandemic, the trend of eating healthy looks ready to stay. This, in turn, should drive the organic food market. Reflective of this, a report by the Business Research Company stated that the global organic food market is set to witness a CAGR of 9.7% in 2021 and reach $221.37 billion. Moreover, the report stated that the global organic food market is estimated to reach $380.84 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 14.5%.

3 Stocks to Watch Out For

The global organic food market looks set to carry on its good run as people continue to consider them to be a healthy alternative to conventionally grown and produced food. Hence, this seems like a good time to look at companies with strong fundamentals, that can make the most of this rising demand for organic food. Notably, we have selected three such stocks that carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. HAIN manufactures, markets and sells organic and natural products. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increased 5.8% over the past 60 days. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 72.6%.

The Kroger Co. KR operates as a retailer in the United States and its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increased 6.4% over the past 60 days. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the next five years is 8.5%.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. SFM offers fresh, natural and organic food products in the United States. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increased 5.4% over the past 60 days. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for next year is 7.7%.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

See 3 crypto-related stocks now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.