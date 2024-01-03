3 Stocks to Invest in the Metaverse Land Rush

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The advancement of artificial intelligence revitalized tech stocks in 2023. Yet, as 2024 looms, investors are becoming more selective, especially in AI sectors. A prime focus is the metaverse, where AI is crucial for development. This intersection makes metaverse stocks a smart addition to 2024 portfolios.

According to Statista, the metaverse market is expected to skyrocket to $507 billion by 2030, signaling a tenfold increase from its current value. Moreover, Accenture’s latest banking sector report further supports the metaverse as being a key driver. Hence, metaverse stocks are likely to reap substantial benefits from this surge.

Additionally, the economy’s strong performance boosts metaverse stocks. Increased disposable income is channeling more investments into innovative technologies and virtual experiences. The metaverse envisioned as a virtual realm where users interact through digital twins, is set to blend business with leisure, complementing our physical reality. In this environment, three exceptional Metaverse stocks stand poised for significant growth, offering investors a gateway to this rapidly evolving digital transformation.

Nvidia (NVDA)

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), a tech industry titan, continues to excel, driven by its advancements in artificial intelligence. Its commitment to innovation has not only fueled its growth but also expanded its influence across the tech sector. Their cutting-edge technology is crucial for generating the immersive 3D spaces integral to the metaverse, positioning Nvidia as a key player in this emerging field.

Moreover, Nvidia’s strategic collaborations, particularly with Microsoft’s Azure, demonstrate a focused effort to broaden its reach in cloud-based AI solutions. These partnerships aim to create comprehensive, enterprise-grade offerings, further solidifying the company’s position as a leader in tech innovation.

Financially, Nvidia’s third-quarter results are remarkable. The company reported non-GAAP earnings per share of $4.02, exceeding expectations by 63 cents, and a revenue surge to $18.12 billion, up 205.6% year-over-year. A record Data Center revenue of $14.51 billion, up 41% from the previous quarter, further demonstrates NVIDIA’s strong market presence and consistent financial performance.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) stands out as a top metaverse stock, eclipsing its competitors. Thanks to its sizeable investment in virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR), Meta has firmly established itself as a frontrunner in the metaverse realm. This strategic focus has propelled the stock to an impressive 184% surge year-to-date, highlighting its market dominance and potential.

One of Meta’s notable innovations is “Imagine,” a text-to-image tool designed for creators on its social media platforms. While currently focused on social media, “Imagine” aligns seamlessly with Meta’s broader metaverse ambitions, hinting at future integration. Furthermore, Oculus headset is pivotal in Meta Platforms’ metaverse ambitions. Acquired in 2014, Oculus bolsters Meta’s VR capabilities, critical in the creation of immersive online experiences. Despite the headwinds, Oculus sales are remarkably impressive, with more than 20 million VR headset sold.

Meta Platforms’ recent financial performance further solidifies its leading position. The company reported GAAP earnings per share of $4.39, exceeding expectations by 76 cents, and a revenue increase of 23.2% year-over-year to $34.15 billion, outperforming predictions by $700 million. With shares up by 4%, Meta’s momentum appears unstoppable, making it an essential stock for investors exploring the metaverse.

Unity Software (U)

Building the metaverse requires significant financial resources, often beyond the reach of mid-cap companies. However, Unity Software (NYSE:U) breaks this mold. As a mid-cap firm, it’s uniquely positioned to make a significant impact in the metaverse, particularly with its plans to enable virtual try-ons for clothes and accessories through realistic VR models, signaling a new era in online shopping.

Unity Software’s platform is a game-changer, enabling developers to create interactive 2D and 3D environments. Originally focused on gaming, this technology has significant potential for the ongoing development of the metaverse. Despite a recent dip following its quarterly report, which showed a third-quarter earnings loss of 32 cents per share but a positive free cash flow of $104 million, Unity’s trajectory in the metaverse remains promising.

Reinforcing its metaverse commitment, Unity’s strategic acquisition of Parsec, a cloud gaming and streaming firm, enhances Unity’s capabilities, positioning it as a burgeoning force in the metaverse arena.

