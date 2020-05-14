3 Stocks to Gain as Deep Learning Aids in Coronavirus Response

The novel coronavirus is highly contagious, and frontliners like healthcare officials and police face immense threat of getting infected. This has led scientists across the world look for solutions in technology, especially, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and robots.

Artificial intelligence has been playing a significant role in analyzing the DNA composition of the novel coronavirus and is helping scientists speed up the vaccine discovery process. In fact, due to the wide scope of deep learning system, AI can now help in maintaining law and order and stop the spread of misinformation that can induce fear among people during the pandemic.

AI in Healthcare

Artificial intelligence is being used to early screen COVID-19 patients from their computed tomography (CT) images and is quite a promising supplementary diagnostic method for frontline clinical doctors. So far, the overall accuracy of the deep learning models is 86.7%. This is especially for three groups: COVID-19, Influenza-A viral pneumonia and healthy cases.

Additionally, scientists globally are using AI to identify underlying genomic signatures for 29 different DNA sequences of COVID-19. This acts as an important tool for vaccine and drug developers. In fact, deep learning has helped scientists achieve accurate classification of the novel coronavirus genomic structure and helped them discover the most-relevant relationship in a very short time.

As the novel coronavirus tends to mutate and has been seen in more than 29 different genomic sequences, the usage of deep learning will only help in rapid analysis. In fact, it was AI that rang the first international alarm about the COVID-19 pandemic. On Dec 30, 2019, the data-mining program, HealthMap, which uses AI to scan social media, news reports and other information streams for signs of disease outbreaks, spotted a news report of a new type of pneumonia in Wuhan.

AI to Fight Misinformation Spread

In recent years, AI has been advancing at a steady pace, and now even replaces school tutors, fitness trainers and financial advisers, in certain scenarios. Even with remote working facilities available, not all work can be done from home. Here AI has found a window to take over work done by human.

Big technology firms are now expanding the use of artificial intelligence and deep learning. AI helps to remove inappropriate posts since the companies' human content moderators can't review certain things working remotely.

In April, Facebook disseminated around 50 million posts spreading false news about the coronavirus. Additionally the company removed 2.5 million ads for face masks, Covid-19 test kits and other coronavirus-related products, in an attempt to prevent scammers trying to profit from people’s fears about the pandemic. In this process the company relies on AI to supplement the scrutiny done by human eyes. The company also uses its existing multimodal content analysis tools that checks both text and images together to interpret a post.

3 Stocks to Watch

Given the wide application and usage of AI in times when the deadly disease has put economies to halt, it appears that investing in such companies can return well. What’s more? Earlier in 2017, a report by global consultants McKinsey predicted that a third of workers in the United States could be replaced by automation and robots by 2030, where AI plays a major role.

And an event like a pandemic not only gives such an advancement a boost but also has the potential to change timeline.

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA is a visual computing company. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 28.7% against the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry’s projected earnings decline of 21%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increased 0.4% over the past 30 days. Nvidia carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Microsoft Corporation MSFT develops, licenses and supports software, services, devices and solutions. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 19.8% against the Zacks Computer - Software industry’s projected earnings decline of 6.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increased 1.3% over the past 30 days. Microsoft carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Veritone, Inc. VERI provides artificial intelligence and computing solutions. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current quarter is 65% against the Zacks Technology Services industry’s projected earnings decline of 8.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increased 7.1% over the past 90 days. Veritone carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Zacks’ Single Best Pick to Double

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each picked their favorite to gain +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This young company’s gigantic growth was hidden by low-volume trading, then cut short by the coronavirus. But its digital products stand out in a region where the internet economy has tripled since 2015 and looks to triple again by 2025.

Its stock price is already starting to resume its upward arc. The sky’s the limit! And the earlier you get in, the greater your potential gain.

Click Here, See It Free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.