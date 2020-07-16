3 Stocks To Consider As Investors Rotate Out Of Tech

The market divergence between the tech-driven Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 wedged an over 20% year-to-date gap between these two indices. This trend is reversing this week going into Q2 earnings season, which could be the worst in over a decade, analysts are estimating. It may be time to consider pulling some profits from your most parabolic tech stocks and rotating into some underperforming cyclical names.

Stocks I will discuss: Johnson Controls JCI, Weyerhaeuser WY, and Uber UBER.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.