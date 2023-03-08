3 Stocks to Buy Today, 3/8/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy today? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating yesterday and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by top-ranking analysts.

Here are today’s stocks. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) – Recently, all 10 top analysts who rated this stock gave it a Buy. Cheniere engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG)-related businesses. Yesterday, Wells Fargo analyst Michael Blum reiterated a Buy rating on LNG stock but lowered the price target to $230 from $236. Further, the consensus 12-month forecast of top analysts on the stock indicates an upside of 29.3%.

EQT Corp. (NYSE:EQT) – 10 top analysts who recently rated EQT stock, gave it a Buy recommendation. The company engages in natural gas production, gathering, and transmission in the Appalachian area. Yesterday, RBC Capital analyst Scott Hanold maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $50. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of top analysts suggests an upside of 41.3%.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:DELL) – Vistra is an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. Yesterday, analyst Thomas Wadewitz of UBS reiterated a Buy rating on VST stock with a price target of $41. The stock’s 12-month price prediction, based on the consensus of all five top analysts who rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 25.2%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of top analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.