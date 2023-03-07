3 Stocks to Buy Today, 3/7/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy today? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating yesterday and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by top-ranking analysts.

Here are today’s stocks. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) – Dell designs, develops, and manufactures personal computers (PCs) and a variety of computer-related products. Yesterday, analyst Shannon Cross of Credit Suisse reiterated a Buy rating on DELL stock with a price target of $50. The stock’s 12-month price prediction, based on the consensus of seven top analysts who rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 21.4%.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) – Recently, three top analysts rated this stock a Buy. The commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company designs transformative medicines for patients with genetic diseases and cancers with clear genetic drivers. Yesterday, Raymond James analyst Dane Leone reiterated a Buy rating on BBIO stock and raised the price target to $29 from $17. Further, the consensus 12-month forecast of top analysts on the stock indicates an upside of 51.3%.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) – All five top analysts who recently rated ET stock, gave it a Buy recommendation. Energy Transfer is a provider of natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. Yesterday, J.P. Morgan analyst Jeremy Tonet maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised the price target to $18 from $17. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of top analysts suggests an upside of 27.3%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of top analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.