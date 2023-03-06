3 Stocks to Buy Today, 3/6/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy today? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Plug Power is an alternative energy company that designs and develops fuel cell structures. Yesterday, analyst PJ Juvekar of Citigroup reiterated a Buy rating on PLUG stock and lowered the price target to $20 from $21. The stock’s 12-month price prediction, based on the consensus of 10 top analysts who rated the stock a Buy, implies an impressive upside of 121.4%.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) – All four top analysts who recently rated MTH stock, gave it a Buy recommendation. Meritage Homes engages in the development and sale of residential properties. Today, J.P. Morgan analyst Michael Rehaut upgraded the stock’s rating to Buy from Hold and maintained the price target of $129. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of top analysts suggests an upside of 24.1%.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) – Recently, four top analysts rated this stock a Buy. The commercial-stage immunology company is focused on treating and preventing infectious diseases. Today, J.P. Morgan analyst Eric Joseph upgraded the rating on VIR stock to Buy from Hold with a price target of $34. Further, the consensus 12-month forecast of top analysts on the stock indicates an upside of 98.1%.

