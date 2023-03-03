3 Stocks to Buy Today, 3/3/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy today? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

Alphabet Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Alphabet is an internet media giant popularly known for its search engine Google. Today, analyst Ross Sandler of Barclays assigned a Buy rating on GOOGL stock with a price target of $160. The stock’s 12-month price prediction, based on the consensus of all 26 top analysts who rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 41.3%.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) – All seven top analysts, who recently rated GTLB stock, gave it a Buy recommendation. Gitlab provides a DevSecOps platform based on an open-source model that offers users increased speed and efficiency in DevOps work. Yesterday, Barclays analyst Ryan MacWilliams assigned a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $65. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of top analysts suggests an upside of 25.7%.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) – Recently, five top analysts rated this stock a Buy. The company provides energy infrastructure and development services. Today, Morgan Stanley analyst Devin McDermott reaffirmed a Buy rating on NFE stock with a price target of $50. Further, the consensus 12-month forecast of top analysts on the stock indicates an upside of 52.3%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.