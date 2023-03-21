3 Stocks to Buy Today, 3/21/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy today? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by top-ranking analysts.

Here are today’s stocks. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Amazon is a leading e-commerce player and also dominates the cloud computing market through its Amazon Web Services (AWS) division. Of the 32 top analysts covering Amazon, 31 rate it a Buy. Yesterday, Needham analyst Laura Martin reiterated a Buy rating on Amazon stock with a price target of $120. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of top analysts suggests an upside of 41.5%.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) – RumbleON is a marketplace for recreational vehicles. Yesterday, Wedbush analyst Seth Basham reaffirmed a Buy rating on RumbleON stock, with a price target of $9. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of four top analysts, all of whom have a Buy rating, implies an upside of 62.5%.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) – Chewy is one of the leading online retailers for pet products. Yesterday, Deutsche Bank analyst Lee Horowitz lowered the price target for Chewy stock to $41 from $51 but reiterated a Buy rating. The average price target of the four top analysts covering Chewy implies nearly 33% upside potential.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of top analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.