3 Stocks to Buy Today, 3/20/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy today? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) – Enphase is one of the leading providers of microinverter-based solar-plus-storage systems. Today, Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov upgraded ENPH stock to Buy from Hold, with a price target of $225. The stock’s 12-month price prediction based on the consensus of 14 top analysts, of whom 11 have a Buy rating, implies an upside of 63.5%.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT): Immunovant is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for autoimmune diseases. Today, H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao reiterated a Buy rating on Immunovant stock with a price target of $26. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of five top analysts, all of whom have a Buy rating, suggests an upside of 74%.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL): Marvell offers data infrastructure semiconductor solutions for computing, networking, security, and storage purposes. Of the 22 top analysts covering Marvell, 20 gave it a Buy. On Friday, BMO Capital analyst Ambrish Srivastava reiterated a Buy rating on Marvell with a price target of $65. Further, the consensus 12-month price forecast of top analysts for MRVL stock indicates an upside of 38.5%.

