3 Stocks to Buy Today, 3/2/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy today? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by top-ranking analysts.

Here are today’s stocks. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) – Rivian is engaged in the design, development, and manufacturing of electric vehicles. Yesterday, analyst Ben Kallo of Robert W. Baird reiterated a Buy rating on RIVN stock with a price target of $35. The stock’s 12-month price prediction, based on the consensus of seven top analysts who rated the stock a Buy, implies an impressive upside of 107.8%.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) – All five top analysts who recently rated OPCH stock gave it a Buy recommendation. Option Care offers infusion and home care management solutions. Today, Bank of America Securities analyst Joanna Gajuk maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $41. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of top analysts suggests an upside of 24%.

Marvell (NASDAQ:MRVL) – Recently, 19 top analysts rated this stock a Buy. The company develops and produces semiconductors and related technology. Yesterday, Rosenblatt Securities analyst Hans Mosesmann reaffirmed a Buy rating on MRVL stock with a price target of $125. Further, the consensus 12-month forecast of top analysts on the stock indicates an upside of 36.2%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of top analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.