3 Stocks to Buy Today, 3/17/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy today? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by top-ranking analysts.

Here are today’s stocks. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) – T-Mobile provides wireless communications services for postpaid and prepaid customers as well as wholesale customers. Yesterday, analyst Matthew Harrigan of Benchmark Co. reaffirmed a Buy rating on TMUS stock with a price target of $197. The stock’s 12-month price prediction, based on the consensus of eight out of nine top analysts who recently rated the stock and gave it a Buy, implies an upside of 29.1%.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) – All four top analysts who rated CABA stock gave it a Buy recommendation. The company discovers and develops targeted cell therapy product candidates to cure patients with autoimmune diseases. Today, H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao reiterated a Buy rating on the stock and raised the price target to $15 from $11. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of top analysts suggests an impressive upside of 71%.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) – All six top analysts who rated this stock gave it a Buy. Baidu is a Chinese technology, internet search, and internet services company. Yesterday, Jefferies analyst Thomas Chong maintained a Buy rating on BIDU stock with a price target of $214. Further, the consensus 12-month forecast of top analysts on the stock indicates an upside of 40.1%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of top analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.