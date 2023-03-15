3 Stocks to Buy Today, 3/15/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy today? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating today and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by top-ranking analysts.

Here are today’s stocks. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) – Eight out of nine top analysts who rated BKR stock gave it a Buy recommendation. The company provides products and services for oil well drilling, formation evaluation, completion, production, and reservoir consulting. Today, J.P. Morgan analyst Arun Jayaram upgraded the stock’s rating to a Buy from a Hold, with a price target of $32. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of top analysts suggests an upside of 28.5%.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) – All three top analysts who rated this stock gave it a Buy. The biopharmaceutical company is focused on the development of rare disease treatments. Today, H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Buy rating on MIRM stock with a price target of $61. Further, the consensus 12-month forecast of top analysts on the stock indicates a significant upside of 205.7%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) – W.R. Berkley engages in the property and casualty insurance business. Today, analyst Joshua Shanker of Bank of America Securities upgraded the rating on WRB stock to a Buy from a Hold, with a price target of $76. The stock’s 12-month price prediction, based on the consensus of three out of five top analysts who recently rated the stock and gave it a Buy, implies an upside of 35.7%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of top analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

