3 Stocks to Buy Today, 2/9/2023, According to Top Analysts

MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) – MGM Resorts is a global casino operator with six Buy ratings from top analysts. Today, analyst Jordan Bender of JMP Securities reiterated his Buy rating on MGM stock with a price target of $60. The consensus 12-month forecast of top analysts on the stock indicates an upside of 22.2%.

Alphabet Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – 28 top analysts who recently rated the GOOGL Stock gave it a Buy recommendation. Alphabet is an internet media giant popularly known for its search engine, Google. Today, analyst Brian Nowak of Morgan Stanley maintained his Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $135. Further, the consensus 12-month price target of top analysts is $129.46, suggesting an impressive upside of 30.3%.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) – Paycor HCM is a software-as-a-service provider offering human capital management services. Today, analyst Patrick Walravens of JMP Securities reiterated a Buy rating on PYCR stock with a price target of $42. The stock’s 12-month price prediction, based on the consensus of the two top analysts who gave it a Buy rating, implies an upside of 58.9%.

