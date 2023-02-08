3 Stocks to Buy Today, 2/8/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks to buy today? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating yesterday and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by top-ranking analysts.

Here are today’s stocks. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company with three Buy ratings from top analysts. Yesterday, analyst Edward Tenthoff of Piper Sandler reiterated his Buy rating on ARWR stock with a price target of $52. The consensus 12-month forecast of top analysts on the stock indicates an impressive upside of 83.4%.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) – Six top analysts who recently rated the CYXT Stock gave it a Buy recommendation. Cyxtera is a global leader in data center colocation and interconnection services. Yesterday, analyst Sami Badri of Credit Suisse maintained his Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $5. Further, the consensus 12-month price target of top analysts is $5.46, suggesting a massive upside of 103.7%.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) – Sandstorm Gold engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. Yesterday, analyst Cosmos Chiu of CIBC reiterated a Buy rating on SAND stock with a price target of $7.84. The stock’s 12-month price prediction, based on the consensus of the four top analysts who gave it a Buy rating, implies an upside of nearly 32%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of top analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.