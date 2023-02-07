3 Stocks to Buy Today, 2/7/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks to buy today? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating yesterday and has a significant upside as well.

Here are today’s stocks. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) – 4D Molecular Therapeutics is a development-stage precision gene therapy company with four Buy ratings from top analysts. Yesterday, analyst Matthew Caufield of H.C. Wainwright reiterated his Buy rating on FDMT stock with a price target of $36. The consensus 12-month forecast of top analysts on the stock indicates a massive upside of 103.9%.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) – All five top analysts who recently rated the WMS Stock gave it a Buy recommendation. The company provides water management products and drainage solutions for use in construction and infrastructure marketplaces. Yesterday, analyst Joseph Ahlersmeyer of Deutsche Bank maintained his Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $147. Further, the consensus 12-month price target of top analysts is $123.60, suggesting an upside of 35.6%.

ArcBest Corp. (NASDAQ:ARCB) – Three top analysts recently rated ARCB stock a Buy. ArcBest provides freight transportation services and solutions. Yesterday, analyst J. Bruce Chan of Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $113. The stock’s 12-month price prediction, based on the consensus of top analysts, implies an impressive upside of 31.20%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

