3 Stocks to Buy Today, 2/6/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks to buy today? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating today and has a significant upside as well.

Here are today’s stocks. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) – Intra-Cellular is a biopharmaceutical company with three Buy ratings from top analysts. Today, analyst Graig Suvannavejh of Mizuho Securities reiterated his Buy rating on ITCI stock with a price target of $72. The consensus 12-month forecast of top analysts on the stock indicates a massive upside of 54.7%.

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) – Six top analysts have recently given a Buy rating to UBS Stock. Switzerland-based UBS Group AG is a multinational investment bank and financial services company. Today, analyst Benjamin Goy of Deutsche Bank maintained his Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $25.90. Further, the consensus 12-month price target of top analysts is $26.61, suggesting an upside of 22.6%.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALTI) – All four top analysts recently rated ALT stock a Buy rating. Altimmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics for the treatment of obesity and liver diseases. Today, analyst Jonathan Wolleben of JMP Securities reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $26. The stock’s 12-month price prediction, based on the consensus of top analysts, implies an impressive upside of 68.21%.

