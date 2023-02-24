3 Stocks to Buy Today, 2/24/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy today? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by top-ranking analysts.

Here are today’s stocks. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) – Six top analysts recently rated this stock a Buy. Alibaba is a Chinese multinational company that offers e-commerce, retail, Internet, and technology services. Today, Bank of America Securities analyst Eddie Leung reiterated a Buy rating on BABA stock with a price target of $144. Further, the consensus 12-month forecast of top analysts on the stock indicates an upside of 49.3%.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) – Baidu is a Chinese technology, internet search, and internet services company. Yesterday, analyst Fawne Jiang of Benchmark Co. reiterated a Buy rating on BIDU stock and raised the price target to $210 from $200. The stock’s 12-month price prediction, based on the consensus of the seven top analysts who gave it a Buy rating, implies an upside of 27.5%.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) – Four top analysts who recently rated TNDM stock gave it a Buy recommendation. The company develops products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Yesterday, Barclays analyst Matt Miksic reaffirmed a Buy rating on the stock but lowered the price target to $71 from $76. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of top analysts suggests an upside of 40.4%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of top analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

