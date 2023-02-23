3 Stocks to Buy Today, 2/23/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy today? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating yesterday and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by top-ranking analysts.

Here are today’s stocks. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) – 18 top analysts recently rated this stock a Buy. Uber provides ride-hailing, and food and package delivery services. Yesterday, Wolfe Research analyst Deepak Mathivanan reiterated a Buy rating on UBER stock with a price target of $45. Further, the consensus 12-month forecast of top analysts on the stock indicates an upside of 35.4%.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) – Aspen manufactures aerogel insulation used in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Yesterday, analyst Alexander Potter of Piper Sandler reiterated a Buy rating on ASPN stock and lowered the price target to $24 from $33. The stock’s 12-month price prediction, based on the consensus of the three top analysts who gave it a Buy rating, implies a massive upside of 176.3%.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) – All five top analysts who recently rated PSTG stock gave it a Buy recommendation. The company develops all-flash data storage hardware and software products. Yesterday, Credit Suisse analyst Shannon Cross maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $40. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of top analysts suggests an upside of 39.6%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of top analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.