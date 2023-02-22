3 Stocks to Buy Today, 2/22/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy today? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating today and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by top-ranking analysts.

Here are today’s stocks. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) – All eight top analysts who recently rated CHK stock gave it a Buy recommendation. Chesapeake is an independent exploration and production company. Today, Bank of America Securities analyst Doug Leggate maintained a Buy rating on the stock, but lowered the price target to $141 from $143. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of top analysts suggests an impressive upside of 71.4%.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) – Eight top analysts recently rated this stock a Buy. Caesars is a provider of casino entertainment and hospitality services. Today, Deutsche Bank analyst Carlo Santarelli reiterated a Buy rating on CZR stock with a price target of $70. Further, the consensus 12-month forecast of top analysts on the stock indicates an impressive upside of 38.4%.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) – Palo Alto Networks offers an enterprise cybersecurity platform. Today, analyst Brad Zelnick of Deutsche Bank reiterated a Buy rating on PANW stock and raised the price target of $210 from $165. The stock’s 12-month price prediction, based on the consensus of the 10 top analysts who gave it a Buy rating, implies an upside of 28.7%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of top analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.