3 Stocks to Buy Today, 2/21/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy today? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating today and has a significant upside as well.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) – All three top analysts who recently rated ALV stock gave it a Buy recommendation. The company develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems. Today, Bank of America Securities analyst Horst Schneider initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $130. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of top analysts suggests an upside of 23.9%.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) – Three top analysts recently rated this stock a Buy. Sigma Lithium is a mineral development company working on powering electric vehicle batteries with environmentally sustainable lithium. Today, National Bank analyst Lola Aganga reiterated a Buy rating on SGML stock with a price target of $50.47. Further, the consensus 12-month forecast of top analysts on the stock indicates an impressive upside of 52.9%.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) – Paycor provides human capital management solutions. Today, analyst Scott Berg of Needham reiterated a Buy rating on PYCR stock with a price target of $42. The stock’s 12-month price prediction, based on the consensus of the six top analysts who gave it a Buy rating, implies an upside of 36.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.