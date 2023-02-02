3 Stocks to Buy Today, 2/2/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks to buy today? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating today, and has a significant upside as well.

T-Mobile US (TMUS) – 11 top analysts have recently given a Buy rating to TMUS stock. T-Mobile provides wireless communications services for postpaid and prepaid customers as well as wholesale customers. Today, analyst Brandon Nispel of KeyBanc reiterated his Buy rating on the stock. Further, the consensus 12-month price target of the top analysts is $181.44, suggesting an upside of 20.2%.

Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) – Biopharmaceutical company Ocular has three Buy ratings from top analysts. Today, analyst Jonathan Wolleben of JMP Securities maintained his Buy rating with a price target of $12. The consensus 12-month forecast of top analysts on OCUL stock indicates a massive upside of 210.1%.

Aviat Networks (AVNW) – All three top analysts recently rated the telecommunications company a Buy. Today, analyst Erik Suppiger of JMP Securities reiterated a Buy rating on AVNW stock with a price target of $50. The stock’s 12-month price prediction, based on the consensus of top analysts, implies an upside of 63.8%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

