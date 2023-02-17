3 Stocks to Buy Today, 2/17/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks to buy today? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by top-ranking analysts.

Here are today’s stocks. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

IAC/Interactive Corp. (NASDAQ:IAC) – INC provides digital and mobile operations; and publishes magazines, newsstands, and digital content through websites. Today, analyst Brian Fitzgerald of Wells Fargo reiterated a Buy rating on IAC stock with a price target of $70. The stock’s 12-month price prediction, based on the consensus of six top analysts who gave it a Buy rating, implies an upside of 51.6%.

Epam Systems (NYSE:EPAM) – Four top analysts recently rated this stock a Buy. GoDaddy provides software product development and digital platform engineering services. Yesterday, Needham analyst Mayank Tandon reiterated a Buy rating on EPAM stock with a price target of $415. Further, the consensus 12-month forecast of top analysts on the stock indicates an upside of 26.22%.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) – All four top analysts who recently rated UPWK stock gave it a Buy recommendation. The company provides a platform that allows businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Yesterday, Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan maintained his Buy rating on the stock and lowered the price target to $21 from $24. Nevertheless, the consensus 12-month price target of top analysts suggests an impressive upside of 69.35%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of top analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.