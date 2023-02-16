3 Stocks to Buy Today, 2/16/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks to buy today? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating yesterday and has a significant upside as well.

Here are today’s stocks. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) – Four top analysts recently rated this stock a Buy. GoDaddy provides domain name registration and web hosting services. Yesterday, Wolfe Research analyst Deepak Mathivanan reiterated a Buy rating on GDDY stock and raised the price target to $90 from $86. The consensus 12-month forecast of top analysts on the stock indicates an upside of 20.16%.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) – Six top analysts who recently rated UDMY stock gave it a Buy recommendation. The educational technology company provides an online learning and teaching platform. Yesterday, Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald maintained his Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $16. Further, the consensus 12-month price target of top analysts suggests an impressive upside of 37.03%.

EQT Corp (NYSE:EQT) –The company engages in natural gas production, gathering, and transmission in the Appalachian area. Yesterday, analyst Stephen Richardson of Evercore ISI reiterated a Buy rating on EQT stock with a price target of $55. The stock’s 12-month price prediction, based on the consensus of nine top analysts who gave it a Buy rating, implies an upside of 61.85%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

