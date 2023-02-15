3 Stocks to Buy Today, 2/15/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks to buy today? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) – All four top analysts who recently rated the SMWB stock gave it a Buy recommendation. The web analytics company helps analyze the website performance of the companies. Today, JMP Securities analyst Patrick Walravens reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $14. The consensus 12-month forecast of top analysts on the stock indicates an upside of 86.95%.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Amazon.com provides online retail shopping and cloud computing services. Yesterday, analyst Rob Sanderson of Loop Capital Markets reiterated a Buy rating on AMZN stock with a price target of $140. The stock’s 12-month price prediction, based on the consensus of all four top analysts who gave it a Buy rating, implies an upside of 38.94%.

Sunnova Energy (NYSE:NOVA) – Seven top analysts who recently rated NOVA stock gave it a Buy recommendation. The company provides solar and energy storage services. Yesterday, Evercore ISI analyst Sean Morgan maintained his Buy rating on the stock and lowered the price target to $31 from $35. Further, the consensus 12-month price target of top analysts suggests an impressive upside of 81.75%.

