3 Stocks to Buy Today, 2/14/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks to buy today? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating today and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks' Analyst Top Stocks tool.

Here are today’s stocks. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) – Arista is a computer networking company. Today, analyst Tim Long of Barclays reiterated a Buy rating on ANET stock and raised the price target to $177 from $165. The stock’s 12-month price prediction, based on the consensus of all four top analysts who gave it a Buy rating, implies an upside of 30%.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) – All four top analysts who recently rated the ALT stock gave it a Buy recommendation. The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops treatments for liver disease. Today, JMP Securities analyst Jonathan Wolleben reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $26. The consensus 12-month forecast of top analysts on the stock indicates an upside of 93.04%.

Monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) – The seven top analysts who recently rated MNDY Stock gave it a Buy recommendation. Monday.com is a cloud-based platform that enables users to manage tasks, projects, and teamwork. Today, KeyBanc analyst Jason Celino maintained his Buy rating on the stock and raised the price target to $180 from $156. Further, the consensus 12-month price target of top analysts suggests an impressive upside of 28.74%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of top analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

