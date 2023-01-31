3 Stocks to Buy Today, 1/31/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks to buy today? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating yesterday, and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by top-ranking analysts.

Here are today’s stocks. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

NextEra Energy (NEE) – Nine top analysts have recently given a Buy rating to NEE stock. NextEra is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. Yesterday, analyst Shelby Tucker of RBC Capital reiterated his Buy rating on the stock. Further, the consensus 12-month price target of the top analysts is $96.44, suggesting an upside of 28.5%.

Halliburton (HAL) – Oil field services major Halliburton has 10 Buy ratings from top analysts. Yesterday, analyst Neil Mehta of Goldman Sachs maintained his Buy rating but raised the price target to $46 from $40. The consensus 12-month forecast of top analysts on HAL stock indicates an upside of 22.3%.

Textron (TXT) – The industrial conglomerate has received four Buys from top-rated analysts. Yesterday, analyst Cai von Rumohr of Cowen & Co. reiterated a Buy rating on TXT stock with a price target of $86. The stock’s 12-month price prediction, based on the consensus of top analysts, implies an upside of 21.3%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks rates financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of top analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.