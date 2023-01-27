3 Stocks to Buy Today, 1/27/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks to buy today? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating yesterday, and has a significant upside as well.

Plug Power (PLUG) – Nine top analysts have recently given a Buy rating to this stock, with analyst Biju Perincheril of Susquehanna reiterating his Buy yesterday. The consensus 12-month price target of the top analysts is $31.50, suggesting an upside of 104.9%.

MGM Resorts (MGM) – Casino giant MGM Resorts has nine Buy ratings from top analysts. Yesterday, analyst Carlo Santarelli of Deutsche Bank reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $49. The consensus 12-month forecast of top analysts on MGM stock indicates an upside of 27.5%.

Tenet Healthcare (THC) – Three top-rated analysts recently reiterated Buy ratings on this healthcare service provider stock. Yesterday, Jefferies analyst Brian Tanquilut reiterated a Buy rating with a 12-month price target of $95.00. The analyst consensus price target on THC stock gives it an upside of 25.8%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

