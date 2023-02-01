3 Stocks to Buy Today, 02/01/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks to buy today? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating yesterday and has a significant upside as well.

Alphabet (GOOGL)(GOOG) – 17 top analysts have given a Buy rating to GOOGL stock. Yesterday, Needham analyst Laura Martin reiterated her Buy rating on the shares of this internet giant. Further, the consensus 12-month price target of the top analysts is $126.82, suggesting an upside of 28.31%.

Xenon (XENE) – The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has received four Buy ratings from top analysts. Yesterday, RBC Capital analyst Brian Abrahams reiterated his Buy rating on XENE stock. Further, the consensus 12-month price target of the top analysts is $51.75, suggesting an upside of 32.39%.

Caesars Entertainment (CZR) – The casino entertainment company CZR has five Buy ratings from top analysts. Yesterday, Deutsche Bank analyst Carlo Santarelli maintained his Buy rating on CZR stock. Meanwhile, the top analysts’ price target of $64.17 indicates an upside of 23.26%.

