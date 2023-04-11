3 Stocks to Buy That Could Be the Next Metaverse Leader

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

In the realm of investment opportunities, metaverse stocks have emerged as a dazzling new opportunity for savvy investors looking to capitalize on the intersection between the virtual and physical worlds.

The goal of the metaverse is to dissolve geographic boundaries and open up new opportunities that were previously limited by location.

The tech punditry believes this digital domain could skyrocket to an $80 billion valuation by 2024.

To be fair, considering how much Meta Platform has lost on its metaverse endeavor, many in the tech industry would be rather coy about wagering on the sector.

Though it may be the case in the interim, the sector’s massive potential over the long term remains undeniable. Hence, it’s no surprise that top tech players are diving headfirst into this virtual goldmine and grabbing up metaverse stocks.

The stage is set for a thrilling investment odyssey, and here are three stocks to benefit from in the burgeoning metaverse.

Nvidia (NVDA)

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) never ceases to amaze with its utility across a myriad of tech verticals. It has established its positioning across multiple tech spheres with its cutting-edge GPUs.

Moreover, its metaverse platform, called the Omniverse, has gained immense traction since its release a couple of years ago. In fact, Time magazine selected it as one of the best inventions in 2021.

The platform allows users to design a real-time 3D simulated world. These simulations are useful across video games to industrial “digital twins,” whereby designers can test a concept before committing to a real-life design.

CEO Jensen Huang argues that the platform can effectively save billions of dollars for firms boasting a customer base of over 700 users, which should continue to grow over time.

Unity Software (U)

Unity Software (NYSE:U) dominates the video game engine market, with a whopping 60% market share.

Its expertise in developing immersive 3D content and user experiences is critical to the metaverse. Moreover, it operates a treasure trove of tools and features, spanning monetization to sound and design.

Additionally, it operates a rock-solid business that has grown its revenues by almost 40% in the past five years on average. Also, it estimates forward revenues of more than 31%.

Unity isn’t resting on its laurels, broadening its horizons, venturing into diverse tech verticals to effectively solidify its position as a metaverse powerhouse.

The company has meticulously crafted a cutting-edge metaverse stack by forging strategic partnerships and scooping up relevant businesses.

It weaves datafication, AI, virtual reality, and more technologies together and remains in pole position to make a monumental impact in the metaverse sector.

Meta Platforms (META)

A year-and-a-half ago, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg couldn’t get enough of the metaverse.

He rebranded Facebook as Meta to reflect the company’s plans to go all-in on the future of social connection and the internet. Fast-forward to 2023, it seems like those plans are on the back-burner, with the Realty Labs division losing money hand over fist.

Meta’s goal for this year is to effectively streamline its business to control costs and focus on the next big frontier in technology; artificial intelligence.

It will invest a ton of money into advancing its AI efforts, which could create a massive additional revenue source for the firm.

The potential windfall in revenues for the firm from AI and its cost-cutting efforts could help further Meta’s metaverse ambitions. Regardless of its AI efforts, it’s clear that its metaverse ambitions aren’t going anywhere anytime soon, despite the pause.

