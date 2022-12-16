3 Stocks to Buy Right Now for Generational Wealth Creation

The stock market is full of beaten-down stocks, and even some of the best businesses have declined sharply. In this video, Certified Financial Planner® Matt Frankel shares three stocks that look like incredible values for long-term investors right now.

**Stock prices in this video are from Dec. 13, 2022. This video was published on Dec. 15, 2022.

Find out why Amazon.com is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Our award-winning analyst team has spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Amazon.com is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2022

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Matthew Frankel, CFP® has positions in Amazon.com, Bank of America, and Digital Realty Trust. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon.com, Bank of America, and Digital Realty Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.