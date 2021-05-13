3 Stocks to Buy on the Dip

"Buy on the dips" is advice that you will frequently see and hear, whether from pundits like myself or analysts at Wall Street brokerage firms. The thing is though, it is not only common, but also so vague as to be effectively meaningless. It leaves open three obvious questions: What constitutes a dip, when should I start buying, and what should I buy? The answers vary according to the times, but for right now the answers are: This does, now, and big, hard-hit tech names.

This constitutes a buyable dip primarily because of how far we have fallen. Last night’s low in E-Mini S&P 500 futures (ES) represented a 4.9% drop from the high. Around 5% is a logical support level, and leaves a decent upside on a bounce back.

As to when to buy, yesterday was the third successive day of declines in this retracement, and during the last year or so’s bull market there has usually been a bounce of sorts after three down days. Then there is the fact that even though more bad news on the inflation front came this morning when PPI data were released, ES had found a bottom at 4029.25 overnight and bounced rapidly early this morning and barely reacted to the figures.

That indicates that, as has been the case for the last year or so, there are solid buyers out there looking for an entry point, but it offers up another advantage too. 4029.25 can now be expected to be a support, and a break back below that would be a sell signal for whatever you buy that would protect against any big losses.

So, we are in a dip and it is a good time to buy. That still leaves the more difficult question of what to buy.

There are two approaches to buying into dips. The first is to look at things that have declined the least on the basis that they have shown resilience. The second is to look at the hardest hit because they have the most upside if they return to the starting point. In this case, with big tech leading the drop, I prefer the second strategy.

I get it; these are seen as growth names, with the higher-than-average P/Es that many people see as the problem. If the concern of traders is that high prints for CPI and PPI indicate an inflationary environment that will force a policy change from the Fed, then I guess it makes sense to sell the stocks that have been arguably the biggest beneficiaries of a low interest, easy money environment that has forced money into equities. The thing is, though, that higher interest rates negatively impact borrowers, and there are three big tech companies have cash on hand where that isn’t a concern at all. As an added bonus, they also have growth drivers that are independent of anything the Fed might do.

Apple (AAPL) has the prospect of a boost from 5G, a massive, global presence that will smooth the impact of localized problems, and around $70 billion of cash on hand. They are the most successful company on the planet and have consistently shown that they can take whatever is thrown at them and continue to thrive. Betting against them based on what might happen seems foolish to me.

Alphabet's (GOOG: GOOGL) balance sheet is, if anything, even stronger, with only $28.25 billion of debt on the books and cash holdings of over $135 billion. Does that look like a company that will be quaking in its boots when faced with a possible fifty basis point hike in short-term interest rates? If anything, all that cash becomes a profit center in a rising rate environment, and there will be no interruption of the expansion into potential growth areas such as autonomous vehicles.

Amazon (AMZN) has been spending massive amounts to build out their infrastructure, but still has around $73 billion in cash on the books. And all of that investment will make it extremely hard for any competitor to challenge their dominance in online retail, a market that continues to grow at a rapid pace both here in the U.S. and around the world.

I know that AAPL, GOOG, and AMZN are far from original picks, but that is the point when buying into dips. You are looking for companies that won’t be massively affected by whatever is prompting the selling and that have obviously just gotten caught up in a down draft and that will bounce back when cooler heads prevail. All three fit that description and yet all are down more than twice the fall in the index. So, with this being a buyable dip and now being a good time to get involved, they are the companies I'd look at.

