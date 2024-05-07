3 Stocks to Buy From the Transport Equipment & Leasing Industry

The Zacks Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry currently stands to benefit from the solid investor-friendly steps. Notably, consistent shareholder-friendly initiatives in the form of dividend payouts or share buybacks imply solid financial strength of companies in the Equipment and Leasing industry. Such moves boost investors’ confidence and positively impact the bottom line.

On the flip side, the industry continues to grapple withchallenges, ranging from raging inflation, higher interest rates, supply-chain disruptions and high operating costs. The headwinds are likely to hurt the demand for containers.

Nonetheless, we believe that betting on three industry players, namely Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, operating as Wabtec Corporation ( WAB ), GATX Corporation ( GATX ) and Trinity Industries, Inc. ( TRN ), is a prudent move as they are better positioned to brave multiple industry challenges.

Industry Overview

The Zacks Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry includes companies offering equipment financing as well as leasing and supply-chain management services. The industry includes aircraft, railcar and intermodal container lessors. Some of these companies even provide logistics and transportation solutions, such as vehicles, drivers, management and administrative services. Most industry participants offer fleet management solutions and serve customers, varying from small businesses to large international enterprises. Customers range from a wide variety of industries, the most significant being automotive, electronics, transportation, grocery, lumber and wood products, food service and home furnishing. A few of these companies provide locomotives and technology-based equipment, systems and services to freight rail and passenger transit industries.

3 Key Trends Influencing the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing Industry

Strong Financial Returns for Shareholders: With the resumption of economic activities, many players, including some Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry players, are reactivating shareholder-friendly measures in the form of dividend payouts and share buybacks, which underline their solid financial footing and confidence in the business.

For example, in January 2024, GATX’s board of directors announced a dividend hike of almost 5.5%, thereby raising its quarterly cash dividend to 58 cents from 55 cents per share. Notably, 2024 marks the 106th consecutive year of GATX paying out dividends.

Wabtec (on Feb 14, 2024) announced a 17.6% dividend increase, thereby raising its quarterly cash dividend from 17 cents per share to 20 cents. Additionally, WAB’s board announced a $1 billion share buyback authorization.

Economic Uncertainty Remains: Although symptoms of easing inflation imply some sort of relief for U.S. stock markets but the fact remains that we are far from being out of the woods. Inflation is still above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target. The rise in inflation in January, February and March have dampened hopes of a rate cut any time soon. Rising inflation can make markets more volatile in the coming days. Rising economic uncertainty does not bode well for railroad stocks.

Supply-Chain Disruptions & High Costs: Although economic activities picked up from the pandemic gloom, supply-chain disruptions continue to dent stocks in the industry. Increased operating costs are also limiting bottom-line growth. Costs will likely continue to be steep due to supply-chain troubles.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Encouraging Prospects

The Zacks Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry, housed within the broader Zacks Transportation sector, currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #33. This rank places it in the top 13% of more than 250 Zacks industries.

The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, which is basically the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates dull near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperforms the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

The buy-side analysts covering the companies in this industry have been increasing their estimates. Over the past year, the industry’s consensus earnings estimate for the current year has increased 10.6%.

Before we present a few stocks that investors can buy, given their growth prospects, let’s take a look at the industry’s recent stock market performance and current valuation.

Industry Outperforms S&P 500 & Sector

The Zacks Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry has outperformed the Zacks S&P 500 Composite index as well as the broader sector over the past year.

Over this period, the industry has gained 49.9% compared with the S&P 500 Index’s northward movement of 24.6% and the broader sector’s surge of 9.6%.

One-Year Price Performance

Industry's Current Valuation

On the basis of the forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E- F12M), a commonly used multiple for valuing equipment and leasing stocks, the industry is currently trading at 14.56X, compared with the S&P 500’s 20.56X. It is also below the sector’s P/E (F12) ratio of 16.25X.

Over the past five years, the industry has traded as high as 17.59X, as low as 9.36X and at the median of 13.66X, as the chart below shows.

P/E Ratio (Forward 12-Month)

3 Transport Equipment Leasing Stocks to Buy Now

We are presenting three Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stocks that are well-positioned to grow in the near term. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Wabtec: This Pittsburgh, PA-based company offers technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide.

While the Freight segment benefits from growth in services and components, the transit segment gains from strong aftermarket and original equipment manufacturing sales. WAB is expected to continue its strong performance due to strong underlying demand and a robust backlog. Driven by this encouraging backdrop, management raised its current-year revenues and earnings per share (EPS) guidance. Wabtec now expects sales in the $10.25-$10.55 billion band (prior view: $10.05-$10.35 billion). Adjusted EPS is now estimated to be between $7.00 and $7.40 (prior view: $6.50-$6.90).

Wabtec has an encouraging track record with respect to earnings surprise, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the past four quarters (matched the mark in the remaining one). The average beat is 11.46%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings has been revised 5.8% upward over the past 90 days. WAB’s expected earnings growth rate for 2024 is 19.76%.

Price and Consensus: WAB

GATX: Based in Chicago, IL, GATX operates as a railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India.

GATX, which has been paying regular dividends since 1919, holds an impressive record with respect to dividends and buybacks. Notably, 2024 marks the 106th consecutive year of GATX paying out dividends. Such shareholder-friendly moves instill investor confidence and positively impact the company's bottom line. GATX continues to anticipate 2024 EPS in the range of $7.30–$7.70. GATX has an encouraging earnings surprise history. The company has surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters (missing the mark in the other). The average beat is 7.49%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings has been revised 3% upward over the past 90 days. GATX’s expected earnings growth rate for 2024 is 6.79%.

Price and Consensus: GATX

Trinity: Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Trinity provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America.

Trinity raised the EPS guidance for 2024 to the range of $1.35-$1.55 (which excludes items outside of the company’s core business operations) from $1.30-$1.50 guided previously. The raised earnings guidance raises optimism about the stock. Trinity’s consistent initiatives to reward its investors through dividends and share repurchases look encouraging. Such moves instill investor confidence and positively impact the company's bottom line.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TRN’s 2024 earnings has moved up 1% in the past 90 days. TRN’s expected earnings growth rate for 2024 is 5.80%.

Price and Consensus: TRN

Where Will Stocks Go…

If Biden Wins? If Trump Wins?

The answers may surprise you.

Since 1950, even after negative midterm years, the market has never had a lower presidential election year. With voters energized and engaged, the market has been almost unrelentingly bullish no matter which party wins!

Now is the time to download Zacks' free Special Report with 5 stocks that offer extreme upside for both Democrats and Republicans…

1. Medical manufacturer has gained +11,000% in the last 15 years.

2. Rental company is absolutely crushing its sector.

3. Energy powerhouse plans to grow its already large dividend by 25%.

4. Aerospace and defense standout just landed a potentially $80 billion contract.

5. Giant Chipmaker is building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GATX Corporation (GATX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.