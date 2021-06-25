3 Stocks to Buy From the Flourishing Computer-Services Industry

Increased adoption and success of the work-from-home trend are enabling the Zacks Computer - Services industry to cater to increasing demand for cloud-enabled software solutions. Also, increasing adoption of digital transformative techniques in healthcare and financial services remains the silver lining for these industry participants. However, the industry is still significantly weak compared with the pre-pandemic level.



CGI Group (GIB), Scientific Games (SGMS) and Perficient (PRFT) are well positioned to benefit from the above-mentioned positives. Growing adoption of cyber security solutions, stringent regulatory requirements, digital healthcare and the need for business automation solutions should continue to drive the industry’s growth.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.