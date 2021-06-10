Markets

3 Stocks to Buy From the Flourishing Computer Industry

Contributor
Aniruddha Ganguly Zacks
Published

Coronavirus outbreak has been beneficial for the Zacks Computer – Mini Computers industry as it raised demand for PCs and tablets significantly. Despite massive supply chain disruption, the ongoing work-from-home and online learning wave have been beneficial for industry participants like Apple (AAPL), Lenovo Group (LNVGY) and 3D Systems (DDD).

Although extensive job losses are expected to hurt demand for high-end laptops and smartphones in the near term, the availability of 5G-based iPhones has been a key catalyst. Further, launch of foldable as well as AI and ML-infused smartphones, tablets, wearables and hearables are major growth drivers for the industry participants.


Click to get this free report

Lenovo Group Ltd. (LNVGY): Free Stock Analysis Report

3D Systems Corporation (DDD): Free Stock Analysis Report

Apple Inc. (AAPL): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular