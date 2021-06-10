3 Stocks to Buy From the Flourishing Computer Industry

Coronavirus outbreak has been beneficial for the Zacks Computer – Mini Computers industry as it raised demand for PCs and tablets significantly. Despite massive supply chain disruption, the ongoing work-from-home and online learning wave have been beneficial for industry participants like Apple (AAPL), Lenovo Group (LNVGY) and 3D Systems (DDD).



Although extensive job losses are expected to hurt demand for high-end laptops and smartphones in the near term, the availability of 5G-based iPhones has been a key catalyst. Further, launch of foldable as well as AI and ML-infused smartphones, tablets, wearables and hearables are major growth drivers for the industry participants.

